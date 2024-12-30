Mission Scholars Celebrates Three QuestBridge Scholarship Recipients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Mission Scholars is proud to announce that three of its high school seniors have been named QuestBridge Scholars, earning prestigious full-ride scholarships to Stanford University, Macalester College, and Smith College.

QuestBridge, a highly competitive national program, supports exceptional students experiencing significant financial need through its partnerships with 52 top colleges and universities. It’s a rigorous, multi-round application process, first requiring an application review by QuestBridge itself, followed by an acceptance and an offer of a full-ride scholarship from one of the university partners. This year, more than 25,500 students nationwide applied for the QuestBridge program, with only 10% receiving the coveted honor of becoming QuestBridge Scholars.

“This is a defining moment not only for our organization but also for the entire Santa Barbara community,” said Jacqueline Mora, Mission Scholars’ Program Manager of College Access. “We were overjoyed when the news came in. It was a day full of goosebumps followed by the relief of knowing that our Scholars will be attending universities that are a perfect academic and social fit for them—on full-ride scholarships that will lift the financial burden from their families.”

For the students, the QuestBridge announcements were a transformative event. Fatima Arias-Zárate, a senior at San Marcos High School who plans to study sociology and political science at Stanford University, reflected on the moment. “I was so excited to tell everyone,” she said. “My process was done, and I didn’t have to worry about scholarships or affording college. My family knows they won’t have that financial burden. I’ll be the first in my family to go to a private university—and the fact that I’m going to my number-one school is icing on the cake.”

The ramifications of these full-ride scholarships will have a profound effect on the lives of these students’ families. Valeria Zamora, a senior at Carpinteria High School who will pursue psychology at Macalester College, shared, “This means a lot to my family, knowing that I will graduate from college debt-free.”

This surprise success also underscores the collective impact of Mission Scholars’ staff and volunteers. “This achievement reflects the tremendous effort of three Coaches in particular—Daphne Tebbe, Ramey Echt, and Margot Dorion—whose guidance was instrumental,” Mora said. “The journey began in March, with our team guiding the students through the QuestBridge Prep Scholars application process. Then, from May to September, they provided expert strategies on everything from college list-building to essay writing. Their unwavering commitment ensured that our Scholars felt supported and empowered throughout this rigorous process.”

Zamora emphasized the role of Mission Scholars in her journey: “I spent long nights writing my essays. Sometimes I wanted to give up, but Mission Scholars was always there to push me.”

Olivia Espino, at senior at Dos Pueblos High School who will attend Smith College and pursue a career in education, added, “As a first-generation, low-income student, I didn’t know the first thing about applying to college, but Mission Scholars has been there for me every step of the way. They introduced me to QuestBridge, supported me throughout the entire application process, and helped me identify Smith as my top college. They pushed me to believe in myself. I’m so grateful for my match to Smith because it means that I won’t have to worry about finances and can focus on exploring my interests.”

This remarkable trifecta serves as an inspiration for future Mission Scholars students, demonstrating the profound impact of dedication, support, and opportunity. As Mora put it, “Having three QuestBridge Scholars accepted this year is a powerful testament to how hard work and determination can unlock incredible opportunities, for our Scholars and for all the students in Santa Barbara.”

About Mission Scholars:

Mission Scholars is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering high-achieving, under-resourced students from South Santa Barbara County to gain admission to and graduate from four-year colleges and universities.For more information, please visit www.missionscholars.org.