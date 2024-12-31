Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Brings Holiday Cheer to Families with Fifth Annual Operation Holiday Cheer

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA (December 19, 2024) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria celebrated its fifth annual Operation Holiday Cheer, a beloved family event generously sponsored by Cox Communications. Since its inception in 2020, Operation Holiday Cheer has brought the spirit of the holidays to Girls Inc. families, providing much-needed gifts and cheer during a challenging season.

“This event goes beyond gift-giving; it’s about bringing our community together to create moments of hope and connection that resonate well beyond the holiday season,” said Jamie Collins, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Witnessing the joy on the faces of children and families reminds us of the profound impact a united community can have, all thanks to our remarkable partners at Cox Communications.”

Operation Holiday Cheer continues to be a cornerstone of the organization’s mission to empower girls and support families. This year’s event served 200 participants, including Girls Inc. participants and their families, delivering over 300 gifts, a festive holiday dinner, and engaging activities to brighten the season. In an extraordinary show of generosity, Deckers Brands gifted UGG boots to all girls and women in attendance, adding a special touch to an already magical evening.

Cox Communications, the presenting sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, has been instrumental in the success of Operation Holiday Cheer. Cheyanne Brooks, Cox Public & Government, Sr. Specialist, reflected on the event’s impact: “Cox is proud to celebrate its 5th year sponsoring this joyful event, which has become one of our favorite ways to celebrate the holiday season! The event serves as a wonderful reminder of Cox’s more than 125-year history and commitment to supporting youth and education, and it’s a meaningful way for us to give back to the communities we serve.”

The event underscores the importance of community and the power of collaboration in creating a brighter future for all. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is grateful to its sponsors and supporters for making Operation Holiday Cheer a treasured tradition that brings warmth and happiness to families during the holiday season.

If you would like to support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, please call (805) 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is an affiliate member of Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome barriers, build resiliency, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves 1,000 youth in the Carpinteria Valley, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, donate, or become a volunteer, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.