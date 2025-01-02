California Boosts Paid Family Leave and Disability Benefits to Record Levels for New Claims Filed in 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What you need to know: California boosted Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance benefits up to 90 percent of regular pay for many workers—a landmark increase that will make it much easier for Californians to take time off for an illness or injury, or to care for loved ones.

SACRAMENTO—California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) today announced a major boost in Paid Family Leave and disability benefits for workers—up to 90 percent of pay for workers earning less than $63,000 per year, and 70 percent for higher income workers.

“Expanded Paid Family Leave benefits are about making it easier for Californians to care for themselves, bond with a new child, and care for their families without worrying about how they’ll pay the bills,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This is another example of California leading the way in supporting workers, creating a more affordable California, and building more opportunity for all.”

“This benefit boost makes it more affordable to take time off work and care for an ill family member, bond with a child, or recover from illness or injury,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias. “These investments strengthen California’s workforce and improve the lives of millions of Californians.”

California’s benefit boost will help workers take time off work for pregnancy, childbirth, or recovery from illness or injury. It will also help people care for seriously ill family members, bond with new children, or support family during military deployment abroad.

The new law that increases these benefits, Senate Bill 951 (SB 951), went into effect January 1, 2025, and is not retroactive—meaning claims from 2024 continue payment at 2024 rates (which paid 60 to 70 percent of weekly wages). Information about this transition period is posted on the 2025 Benefit Payment FAQs webpage.

Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance are insurance plans that cover more than 18 million California workers. Workers pay into these insurance plans through payroll contributions and then draw benefits when needed. Eligible workers receiving disability can get up to 52 weeks of benefits and workers taking Paid Family Leave are eligible for up to 8 weeks of benefits, plus 4 weeks before birth for expecting mothers. On average, workers last year received over $870 per week in Paid Family Leave and over $780 per week for disability.

What They Said About the Benefit Boost

“SB 951 will ensure every California worker can afford to care for their family and themselves during life’s most important moments,” said Senator Maria Elena Durazo, author of SB 951. “I applaud Governor Newsom for signing my bill into law, which will allow middle and low paid workers to receive up to 90 percent of their wages when out on leave. This change will benefit millions of workers who have contributed to the program during their careers. This bill, which I was proud to introduce, is part of the historic work California is doing to expand equitable access to paid leave.”

“SB 951 will make a huge difference to California parents and caregivers who will now be able to afford to take the time to bond with their children, care for their family members, or to heal from their own serious health condition,” said Jenya Cassidy, Director of the California Work & Family Coalition. “I’m really proud to have been part of the huge effort that made this possible. Now we need to spread the word to make sure everyone knows about it!”

“We are thrilled to see SB 951 go into effect,” said Sharon Terman, Director of the Work & Family Program at Legal Aid at Work. “By raising benefit rates to 90 percent for low-paid workers, this landmark law makes Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance accessible to Californians with low incomes who previously could not afford to take a massive pay cut when dealing with a family medical crisis or welcoming a new child. Thanks to SB 951, millions more workers will be able to afford to take the leave they need to take care of themselves and their families, without having to risk their economic stability.”

How To Calculate the Weekly Benefit

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How will EDD calculate disability or Paid Family Leave benefit amounts?

A: The claim’s start date and the applicant’s income determine the benefit rate. (The start date is the date the applicant asks to begin receiving benefits—not the date the application submitted to EDD.) Next, multiply the applicable rate by the applicant’s regular weekly wages to get the benefit payment. The maximum weekly benefit amount for 2025 is $1,681.

Q: Can a person get the 2025 disability benefit rate for surgery?

A: The 2025 rates applies if the surgery occurs January 1, 2025, or later, and the claimant requested benefits start January 1, 2025, or later.

Q: If disability benefits for a pregnancy claim started in 2024 what rate applies for any Paid Family Leave (PFL) bonding?

A: PFL bonding after pregnancy disability is part of the same claim, and the law is not retroactive. Thus, the PFL rate stays the same if the disability claim started before January 1, 2025.

For more information and updates visit EDD’s State Disability Insurance webpage.