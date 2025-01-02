Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, January 2, 2025 – Following the executive order by President Joe Biden recognizing Jan. 9, 2025 as a national day of mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, Lompoc city facilities will be closed for the day.

Closures will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library and Lompoc recreation facilities. Recreation classes scheduled for Thursday, January 9 will be cancelled.

Utility bill payments can be made online during the closure, or placed in the utility drop box outside Lompoc City Hall and will be collected on January 10.

Trash, recycling and greenwaste collection will not be affected by the day of mourning.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/