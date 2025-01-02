Tell Everyone: Attorney General Bonta Warns Consumers of Surge in Text-Based Toll Scam Activity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today warned drivers of a significant increase in text-based toll scam activity. The texts in question claim consumers owe FasTrak express lane or toll charges, link to a website and ask for online payment. This scam is designed to deceive drivers into entering banking or credit card information into a website, fraudulently claiming to represent tolling agencies. Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to not click on links in texts appearing to alert consumers to overdue toll charges.

“Scammers have become skilled at imitating legitimate companies, sometimes even linking to legitimate websites. Text-based toll charge scams are prevalent right now and knowing what to look for can keep consumers safe against these tactics,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge Californians to take practical steps to guard against being victimized by scammers, including visiting official websites only and talking to friends and family who may be unaware of these dangers.”

Most of these scams claim to be from FasTrak and link to a fraudulent website claiming to be run by The Toll Roads. The Toll Roads and other California tolling agencies do not send text messages to non-accountholders.

FasTrak is the electronic toll collection system used on tolled bridges, lanes and roads in California. It allows drivers to pay tolls electronically without having to stop at toll booths. FasTrak does not request payment by text with a link to a website. The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), operator of The Toll Roads in Orange County, advises accountholders to verify a valid text notification by logging into their account at thetollroads.com or through The Toll Roads app.

For all other toll agencies, please use official webpages only — you can find a list of California toll webpages below.

If You Receive a Possible Toll Scam Text:

DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK.

File a complaint. File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Delete any scam texts received.

Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website. For a comprehensive list of all tolling agencies in California and their websites, please see here or below.

o The Toll Roads: https://thetollroads.com/

o Bay Area FasTrak: https://bayareafastrak.org/

o Metro ExpressLanes: https://metroexpresslanes.net/

o 91 Express Lanes: https://91expresslanes.com/

o 405 Express Lanes: https://405expresslanes.com/

o Riverside Express: https://riversideexpress.com/

o SANDAG: https://www.sandag.org/fastrak/

Secure your personal information and financial accounts. If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

To report a text-based scam to the Attorney General, visit oag.ca.gov/contact/general-contact-form.