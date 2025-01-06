Goleta’s First Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad of the New Year is THIS Saturday, January 11th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is reminding you to join us THIS Saturday morning, January 11, for our first Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad of the new year. Come to Armitos Park (near the intersection of S. Kellogg Avenue & Armitos Avenue) in Old Town from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Meet with Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2), and City of Goleta staff members. This is a free, family-friendly community event with Spanish interpretation. Enjoy pastries from Goleta Bakery, coffee and hot chocolate from Old Town Coffee, and juice from Tia Joanna.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “This is a great way to start out the new year! Bring the whole family! We can’t wait to connect with you and meet with Old Town neighbors.”

2nd District Councilmember James Kyriaco said, “There is so much happening in Old Town, and this is a great opportunity to get updates and share ideas to carry forward into the future.”

This event will take place outdoors in the recently opened Community Garden. Come see for yourself all the growth that has happened here. There is a playground to keep the kids occupied and the Goleta Valley Library will be there as well.Parking is limited – please allow time to park. You are encouraged to walk, ride your bike or carpool if possible.

The City holds Coffee and Community events throughout the year in each of the four districts. We are looking forward to the first one of year in District 2. See you on January 11th!