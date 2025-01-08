Air Force to Hold Three Sonic Booms Hearings Next Week

As of last May, the U.S. Air Force was still denying that sonic booms — caused by the launching of SpaceX rockets from Vandenberg Space Force Base — even existed. But base commanders have since changed their tune and will be holding three public hearings next week to hear what issues of public concern have surfaced in connection with the Air Force’s intention to increase the number of rocket launches to 100.

Currently, SpaceX — the private company owned by Elon Musk — and the Air Force are partnering to launch 50 reusable Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg to deliver communication satellites into low earth orbit. Of these launches, the vast majority of satellites deposited into space are strictly commercial in application. But because the military lacks the independent capacity to launch any rockets into space — whether for military and national security purposes or commercial — it has contracted with Musk to perform this vital national security function.

As part of this deal, Musk has been exempted from many of the environmental rules and regulations that typically adhere to commercial ventures. With the rate of rocket launches increasing dramatically — in the past year the numbers sky-rocketed from six to 36 to 50 and now on their way to 100 — public awareness and concern over the frequency of late-night and early-morning sonic booms has increased as well. Environmental advocates have warned that the booms have a significant disruptive impact on a host of endangered species that can be found within the 100-mile span from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara counties.

In response, the Air Force is now in the process of initiating a full environmental impact statement on the likely impact the increase to 100 launches might pose, what alternatives might be considered, and what mitigations might be imposed to ameliorate the disruption. Next week’s three hearings — Tuesday in Ventura, Wednesday in Santa Barbara, and Thursday in Lompoc — are designed to elicit public comment on what the scope and focus of the environmental analysis should be and what issues should be addressed.

Although Musk owns SpaceX, neither he nor any of his representatives have shown up at any of the multiple public hearings held last year by the California Coastal Commission. Air Force officials objected that coastal commissioners were raising issues beyond their procedural purview. As last November’s election drew near and Musk’s role as Trump-supporter-in-chief escalated, several commissioners’ remarks strayed into the area of political attack. While these remarks did not hinder Musk’s plans to increase his rocket launch cadence, he filed a lawsuit charging the commission was punishing him for his politics not his proposal. That lawsuit remains outstanding.

For more information on next week’s hearings and how to submit public comment, see vsfbfalconlauncheis.com.