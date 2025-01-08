New Year Brings New Volunteers to Community Environmental Council’s Climate Stewards Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (January 6, 2025) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is now enrolling for the next session of itsClimate Stewards certification course, designed to engage and empower any individual on the Central Coast to take action on climate change. CEC is proud to be the first and only nonprofit in our region to deliver the Climate Stewards certification program in partnership with the UC Environmental Stewards program, and one of only a handful across the state.

“Taking bold measures to stop the climate crisis requires all of us — nonprofit leaders, professionals, recent college graduates, retirees, and community members — to work together,” shared Kathi King, Course Instructor and CEC’s Director of Outreach and Education . “Anyone can become a Climate Steward! So if you’re interested in protecting the planet, we hope you’ll sign up and join our growing network to engage in transformative local solutions to tackle climate change.”

The Winter 2025 course will meet weekly beginning January 28 through March 18, 2025. Prospective participants are invited to sign up now online to join the next cohort of Climate Stewards. Led by CEC’s Director of Outreach and Education, Kathi King, this eight-week program educates participants on the many ways they can engage in the transformative work CEC and other groups are doing on the Central Coast to address and alleviate climate impacts. For more details about the Climate Stewards program, and what to expect, the public can view this webinar for more information: https://cecsb.org/blog/cec-climate-stewards-local-activists-creating-waves-of-action-atw8f

Class sessions are held online via Zoom; the course also includes a few in-person field trips, mostly on Saturdays. Each cohort consists of a diverse group of approximately 20 individuals. The 40+ hour course curriculum includes online modules, peer-to-peer discussions, small group activities, hands-on and inquiry-based activities, and experiential learning over an eight-week period. Participants will gain access to climate action resources and opportunities to join the movement – and will graduate with a better understanding of the psychology and science behind climate change, the tools necessary to forge greater community connections, and the knowledge to effectively communicate the climate crisis.

The course curriculum also includes a stewardship project that provides participants an opportunity to explore a passion project. Previous projects have succeeded in adding climate programs and messaging at foundations, large non-profits, city governments and retirement communities. Many course graduates have gone on to integrate climate action into their professional and volunteer efforts.

“CEC’s Climate Stewards program was transformative for both my personal and professional journey,” shared Julie Schneiderman, Climate Steward Alumnus and founder of EcoStiks. “It deepened my understanding of what it means to be an environmental steward, equipping me with actionable tools and insights to make a greater impact through my business. By connecting with a passionate and like-minded community, I gained invaluable partnerships and ideas that not only enriched my commitment to the planet but also empowered EcoStiks to grow as a business rooted in collaboration, creativity, and environmental responsibility.”

The course fee is $350 and covers the cost of instructor time for classes and field trips, as well as UC Environmental Stewards program course fees. Scholarships are available for those who express financial need and no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Learn more about CEC’s Climate Stewards program and sign up here: cecsb.org/climate-stewards

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.