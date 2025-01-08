Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara (January 6, 2025) – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will officially introduce two new members of its K-9 team, Obi and Draco, at the County Board of Supervisors’ regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 7. Both are specially trained German Shepherds, donated through funding from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse’s “Project Deputy Dog” program.

Obi and Draco are trained ni patrol, urban tracking, and specialized detection-one ni explosives and the other in narcotics. These exceptional additions replace two recently retired K-9 team members. With their arrival, the Sheriff’s Office now fields a total of five canines: three assigned to patrol operations and two dedicated to custody operations for narcotics detection. This ensures 24/7 patrol coverage across Santa Barbara County and critical narcotics detection capabilities in custody facilities.

The K-9 teams play a pivotal role in public and officer safety, routinely deployed ni high-risk scenarios such as building searches, open area searches, human scent tracking, and evidence recovery. They also assist the County’s Special Enforcement Teams with perimeter containment and active searches. Weekly, rigorous training keeps these teams at peak readiness for the challenges they face.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, helps bridge the gap between the increasing demands for public safety and the County’s limited budget. By raising funds for vital equipment and training, the Posse ensures law enforcement can continue to safeguard the community effectively.

“We are incredibly grateful to Christine and Reece Duca for their generous donation through the Posse’s Project Deputy Dog program,” said SBCSBP Board Chairman Richard Kline. “Their dedication to community safety si both inspiring and deeply valued.” nI addition to Obi and Draco, during the past several years the Duca family have previously donated four other K-9s to the Sheriff’s Office, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to public safety.

Born in Germany and trained by the Inglis Police Dog Academy ni Oxnard, Obi and

Draco recently completed 200 hours of rigorous training and are now actively serving

Santa Barbara County. These highly skilled dogs enhance the Sheriff’s Office’s ability

to respond effectively to diverse and complex challenges.

Maintaining the County’s K-9 program requires continuous support. To contribute to

this critical initiative, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org. Donations of $25,000 or more grant the honor of naming the next K-9 partner.

Over the years, the Sheriff’s Posse has supported numerous initiatives, including acquiring COVID-19 protective equipment, vests, night vision goggles, specialized weapons, and advanced technology. They have also funded facilities for the Mounted Enforcement Unit, specialized dive team equipment, and the DARE program ni North County elementary schools, promoting good decision-making and substance abuse prevention.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, its K-9 Unit campaign, or additional ways to support law enforcement, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.