Meet New Supervising Librarian at the Goleta Valley Library

GOLETA, CA, January 8, 2025 –The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce you to Goleta Valley Library’s new Supervising Librarian, Kim Crail. Kim is off and running in her new role and brings more than a decade of experience in public librarianship to the position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the team,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “Her passion for library service, natural leadership and teambuilding, and creative and energetic approach to providing information and resources to our patrons will enrich the lives of area residents. We are excited to work together on all that is in store for Goleta Valley Library in the years to come.”

“Joining Goleta Valley Library is a complete joy, following in the footsteps of my mentor, former Supervising Librarian Brent Field, as well as supporting patrons and staff through this upcoming renovation project. I’m especially excited to build our physical collection of books and create amazing library memories for the people we serve.”

Before working at Goleta Valley Library, Kim honed her skills in various roles at the Montecito Branch Library over the course of nine years. Starting as a Library Assistant and advancing to Branch Lead Librarian, Kim gained valuable experience along the way working with a diverse community of patrons. Some of her most memorable projects included providing storytimes and facilitating presentations, performances, and community conversations. Most recently, Kim served as a Collections and Programming Librarian at the Santa Barbara Central Library, where she managed the Adult Fiction Collection and offered engaging programming, including the treasured weekly Music & Movement classes at Shoreline Park.

Kim is no stranger to Goleta and has a personal connection to the area, having first moved here in 1998 to attend UC Santa Barbara. She recalls fond memories of bringing her children to Goleta Valley Library when they were young. “I love how the City has grown and is thriving but continues to feel welcoming and friendly.”

In her new position, Kim will be responsible for overseeing staff, programs, daily operations, and patron services at Goleta Valley Library.

Join us in welcoming Kim as she embarks on this exciting journey with us!