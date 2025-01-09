Santa Barbara Organizations Launch Partnership to Pilot Clean, Reliable Energy Solutions for Climate Resilience

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (January 8, 2025) — Unite to Light, Dragon Q Energy, and the James S. Bower Foundation have announced a groundbreaking partnership to pilot a new solar-powered energy solution aimed at enhancing community resilience and combating climate change. The collaboration will introduce Dragon Q Energy’s PowerPole—a compact, solar-integrated, off-grid power system—in ten community projects across Santa Barbara. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on diesel generators, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and provide critical backup power during disasters.

“The PowerPole represents a transformative shift in how we think about clean, reliable energy,” said Megan Birney Rudert, President & CEO of Unite to Light. “By bringing this technology into our local community, we’re not only increasing resilience at home but also creating a model for energy access and climate action around the world.”

The PowerPole is a self-contained power system that integrates solar generation, energy storage, and internet connectivity in one compact unit. At its core is a robust, patent-pending 7.5kW battery pack designed to withstand extreme climate conditions by being installed underground to make use of the earth’s natural cooling. This unique design ensures safe, reliable power even in harsh environments, making it ideal for disaster response, rural clinics, schools, and emergency shelters.

Dragon Q Energy has already begun pilot-scale production of the PowerPole, but broader testing is required to refine the technology and ensure market readiness. The James S. Bower Foundation will provide grant funding to support the local deployment of 10 PowerPoles as well as funding for a loan so that Dragon Q Energy can accelerate product development and testing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Unite to Light and the James S. Bower Foundation to bring the PowerPole to life,” said Daniel Casey, CEO of Dragon Q Energy. “Our goal is to create a safer, cleaner alternative to diesel generators that can operate anywhere, from emergency shelters in Santa Barbara to remote health clinics in sub-Saharan Africa.”

The deployment of PowerPoles will support community resilience efforts in Santa Barbara, providing reliable, off-grid power to critical infrastructure such as emergency shelters and support services for people experiencing homelessness. The initiative’s impact will extend beyond California, as lessons learned from these pilots will inform the global deployment of PowerPoles in resource-constrained communities.

“This project exemplifies the kind of innovation we seek to support,” said Jon Clark, President of the James S. Bower Foundation. “By fostering local solutions that have global implications, we’re advancing climate action, health equity, and disaster preparedness in one unified effort.”

As climate-related disasters increase in frequency and intensity, the demand for reliable, clean energy alternatives grows. The PowerPole aims to address this need by providing a sustainable, safe, and resilient alternative to diesel generators, which emit harmful pollutants and contribute to climate change. Unlike traditional generators, the PowerPole operates silently, produces no harmful emissions, and can be remotely managed and maintained.

The partnership’s goals include gathering performance data on system effectiveness, improving customer support protocols, and enhancing the PowerPole’s design for mass production. Ultimately, this effort aims to create a tested, verified, and market-ready product that can be deployed locally and globally to reduce emissions and improve energy access for vulnerable populations.

For more information about this initiative or to schedule interviews with representatives from Unite to Light, Dragon Q Energy, or the James S. Bower Foundation, please contact:



Name: Megan Birney Rudert

Email: mbirney@unite-to-light.org

Phone: 805-617-0619

About Unite to Light

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar lamps and solar chargers to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered over 250,000 solar lights and chargers to people in 80 countries. For more information on their work visit UnitetoLight.org

About Dragon Q Energy

Dragon Q Energy is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions to the communities that need them most. Their mission is to empower people and transform lives in extreme climates with their robust and safe off-grid power systems. For more information on their work visit www.dragonqenergy.com

About the James S. Bower Foundation

The James S. Bower Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to supporting innovative projects that create lasting social impact. Their funding priorities include health equity, education, and environmental sustainability.