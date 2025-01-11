Remember to Care for Yourself in Times of Crisis

Natural disasters? Let us count the ways. Santa Barbarans have lived through many a crisis, but it doesn’t make the next one any easier to endure. The County Behavioral Wellness team put together self-care guidelines to remind us all to take a breath, feel sad, stop looking at the news, if that’s what it takes, and to stay in touch with family members and friends.

Here are their timely suggestions:

Acknowledge Your Feelings. It’s natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad during a crisis. Give yourself permission to process these emotions and reach out to loved ones or professionals for support.

Take Breaks from the News. While staying informed is important, constant exposure to disaster coverage can heighten stress. Set boundaries around media consumption to protect your mental well-being.

Stay Connected. Stay connected to family, friends and support networks.

Practice Basic Self-Care. Do your best to get enough rest, stay hydrated, and eat nourishing foods. Small acts of self-care can make a significant difference in how you feel.

Seek Additional Support if Needed. If feelings of stress or trauma become overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. Professional resources are available. Services for you or anyone who needs assistance can be had by calling the 24/7 Crisis and Access Line at (888) 868-1649.