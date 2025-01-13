Anthony Atzel Ayala Named United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County 2024 Blue Card Recipient for Outstanding Attendance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, CA January 2025

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) are proud to announce that Anthony Atzel Ayala, a dedicated 13-year-old member of the Goleta Club, has been recognized as the 2024 Blue Card recipient for his exceptional commitment to the program. Anthony attended the club an impressive 255 days in 2024, making him the top attender across all UBGC locations.

The Blue Card program is a cornerstone initiative of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, designed to encourage and reward consistent participation in club activities. By providing a safe and supportive environment, the program helps members build strong routines, develop life skills, and create lasting connections with mentors and peers.

Anthony’s dedication to the Goleta Club reflects the program’s impact on fostering personal growth and resilience. A motivated and goal-oriented young man, Anthony dreams of becoming either a doctor or a professional soccer player. His favorite part of the club is the gym, where he enjoys playing soccer and basketball, two activities that have helped him grow both athletically and socially.

When asked about his favorite memories at the Goleta Club, Anthony highlighted the positive influence of Sean, the Goleta Club Director, who has played an important role in his club experience. “My favorite thing about Sean is that he is really cool and takes us on fun field trips like when we went to Universal Studios,” Anthony shared.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County congratulate Anthony on this remarkable achievement. His commitment to the club and his personal growth are a testament to the success of the Blue Card program and the supportive environment UBGC provides for its members.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.