Grants Offered to Support Local National Bike Month Events

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – CycleMAYnia returns in May 2025 with the theme “Bike Your Way,” focusing on biking activities for all ages and abilities. Santa Barbara County residents, community organizations and local leaders can apply for an up to $500 mini-grant to organize events that celebrate and promote biking. The public can also submit their already planned bike-related activities and events happening in May to the event calendar.

The mini-grant application and event calendar submission form is available now until Friday, Feb. 7 at CycleMAYnia.org.

SBCAG anticipates up to 30 activities will take place in 2025, made possible through collaboration with local, community partners. The mini-grant program funds event organizers to cover costs like snacks, prizes, and advertisements in an effort to encourage the public to get out and ride.

“CycleMAYnia is a collaborative effort that uniquely brings people together to promote cycling during National Bike Month in May,” said Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs division at SBCAG. “Thanks to resources from the Measure A Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and support from community partners, events and activities continue year after year to highlight bike safety, encourage biking as a mode of transportation, and support new or aspiring riders of all ages and abilities.”

Coordination is already underway to bring back several popular events, including the Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara Cinco de Mayo Mural Ride, a Mayors’ Ride, Trail Mix ride, Bike to Ice Cream, and TLC for Your Bici.

Rad Power Bikes returns as a CycleMAYnia sponsor, offering a $1,699 RadTrike giveaway.

“We’re thrilled to be part of CycleMAYnia for the third year in a row, continuing to celebrate National Bike Month with our community,” said Jake Sandell, Rad Power Bikes store manager. “This year, our RadTrike giveaway embodies the spirit of ‘Bike Your Way.’ It’s all about making biking accessible, enjoyable, and tailored to every rider’s unique needs. We’re excited to see people borrow bikes, join the events, and experience the joy of cycling.”

To support inclusivity and accessibility, Cycling Without Age will provide piloted trishaws at no cost for individuals with limited mobility wishing to participate in any CycleMAYnia event. These specially designed trishaws can accommodate two individuals on one bench seat or one person in a wheelchair, making the joy of bicycling accessible to everyone.

CycleMAYnia 2025 partners include: Rad Power Bikes, MOVE Santa Barbara County, BCycle, Cycling Without Age, Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, and Santa Maria.

HISTORY OF CYCLEMAYNIA

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community brainstorming meeting aimed at jump starting a vibrant bike culture in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in other towns, the hope was that by engaging the cycling community directly and bringing them into the fold as collaborators, a dynamic calendar of events could be created and co-managed that celebrates National Bike Month in May. Expanding the reach of cycling to a greater number of riders and connecting to a more diverse demographic brings the joy and benefits of biking to as many people as possible throughout Santa Barbara County.