Supporting Those Impacted by the Devastating Southern California Wildfires

Dear Community Members,

Our hearts are with everyone affected by the catastrophic wildfires devastating Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Many in our Santa Barbara community have family and friends directly impacted by these fires, and we understand the desire to help during this time of immense need. Below, we’ve gathered trusted resources and organizations to guide your efforts to stay informed and support those displaced by this tragedy.

Stay Informed

You can find up-to-date information about the wildfires and response efforts at these official sites:

Additionally, ensure you’re prepared locally by signing up for Santa Barbara County emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.

How You Can Help

Donating Thoughtfully and Securely

If you wish to provide financial support, look for established organizations actively involved in relief efforts. To ensure your contributions have the greatest impact, follow these “Tips for Donating to Southern California Wildfire Relief Efforts” from the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance:

Make Sure the Charity Is Trustworthy: Before giving, search for the charity’s report on Give.org to find out if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., a BBB Accredited Charity).

Before giving, search for the charity’s report on Give.org to find out if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., a BBB Accredited Charity). Look for Specific Fire Relief Activities in Appeals: Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist.

Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist. Watch Out for Click-Bait and Phishing Scams: Online giving scams tend to pop up after a disaster to take advantage of public sympathy. Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own.

Online giving scams tend to pop up after a disaster to take advantage of public sympathy. Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own. Review Crowdfunding Requests : Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics.

: Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics. Verify Charity Registration: Use the California Attorney General’s Registry Search Tool.

Organizations Supporting First Responders

Organizations Supporting Relief Efforts

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of relief organizations. For a complete, list please visit: The South Coast Community Stands In Solidarity With Those Affected By The Wildfires

We hope these resources help you make informed decisions when supporting our neighbors during this challenging time. Your generosity and compassion can make a meaningful difference for those in need. And remember, staying informed is key—be sure to sign up for local emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org to stay prepared here at home.