Call for Local Singers! — The Santa Barbara Symphony Announces the Launch of Its New Symphony Chorus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — January 10, 2025 — The Santa Barbara Symphony is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking initiative: The Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus. This new, dynamic ensemble will debut during the Brahms’ Requiem concert weekend on April 26 & 27, 2025 at the Granada Theatre, performing Johannes Brahms’ A German Requiem.

This new Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus will meet two key needs in the community: providing a high-caliber ensemble to perform alongside The Symphony’s professional musicians and a flexible option for singers who can’t commit to the rigors of a weekly rehearsal schedule typical of other local choral groups.

“Santa Barbara is blessed with several outstanding community and collegiate choral ensembles,” shared Santa Barbara Symphony Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti. “The Symphony aims to unite singers across our vibrant choral community, creating new opportunities for those who may or may not belong to an existing chorus. Together, we will form one powerful ensemble to bring Brahms’ masterpiece and future works to life!”

The Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus will feature approximately 120 voices culled from across the community. The chorus will complement other local choral activities by operating within a concentrated time frame, with dedicated sectionals and full ensemble rehearsals to avoid conflicts with ongoing programs in the area.

How to Participate

The Symphony invites singers of all backgrounds to explore this exciting opportunity by visiting TheSymphony.org/about/the-chorus to review the chorus expectations, rehearsal schedule, and performance details. Interested candidates should submit an Interest Form online by midnight Sunday, January 19, 2025. Form submissions do not guarantee acceptance. All submissions will be reviewed. Selected singers will receive a confirmation email and may be invited to an in-person audition with Symphony Chorus Manager Steven Thompson. For applicant-related queries, email chorusmanager@TheSymphony.org.

About The Santa Barbara Symphony

Now in its 72nd year, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration — all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is one of the region’s premier cultural institutions. Through his charismatic leadership, this globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 2,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While The Symphony continues to evolve, bringing joy, engagement, and connection remain steadfast pillars of its mission and were evident in the organization’s ability to thrive during the pandemic including the historic announcement that Board Chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R Martin join Nir Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org.