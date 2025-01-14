To my elected and unelected representatives,

I oppose the proposed increase in launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base before adequate environmental assessments have been made to determine the negative impacts of rocket launches in general and specifically the increase in launches. The frequency of launches is largely due to private enterprise requests to build out a satellite-based internet access system. This is not necessarily in the best interests of the general public and needs to be more fully understood in the eyes of the public and what costs are incurred by the public to facilitate this private enterprise. If the military wishes to utilize the private satellite-based internet access system, it should declare its intent and explain to the public its purpose in doing so.

This is a new and unique circumstance in that a private company, funded by the government subsidies and controlled largely by a single individual is building a satellite system capable of monitoring and surveilling the entire planet. We need to have more control, safeguards and oversight by public representatives to ensure that such a system is not used against the public, particularly the public that is funding it (the United States of America). Additionally, and more to the point of this review, the effects on the environment including all creatures and their habitats must be thoroughly understood and incorporated into enforced mitigation procedures and protocols to ensure that any negative effects are minimized wherever possible.

The scale of the increase in launches is unprecedented in the history of rocketry. This fact warrants a slower, more cautious approach. We cannot accept the schedule of a business plan to supersede the responsibility of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our Santa Barbara County residents and environment, and that of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and all that lives there.