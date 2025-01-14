Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Elects New Leaders for 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse was unanimously selected as 2025 Chair of the Board of Directors for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and Fourth District County Supervisor Bob Nelson as Vice-Chair. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee, Buellton Mayor David Silva, Lompoc Mayor James Mosby, and Solvang Mayor David Brown join the Board as new members. The Board also approved its 2025 meeting schedule.

Rowse, as Chair, will guide the Board in 2025 discussions on SBCAG’s future regional priorities after completing the Santa Barbara Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle project. Local, state, and federal partners secured approximately $700 million leveraged by Measure A, the voter approved countywide half-cent transportation sales tax for the Highway 101 upgrades, including safety improvements, carpool lanes, rail, transit, bicycle, pedestrian and local road enhancements. The SBCAG and Caltrans project team expects to receive news this summer about state funding for the final segment in Santa Barbara, stretching from Hermosillo Road to Sycamore Creek north of Cabrillo Boulevard. If approved, the entire project could be completed by the end of 2028.

“Securing funding for the Highway 101 corridor is a testament to the power of partnership and dedication,” said Chair Rowse. “This project is a critical investment in our region’s connectivity and future, and we remain committed to seeing it through to completion.”

The SBCAG Board of Directors is set to consider several initiatives in 2025, including adopting the State Route 166 Comprehensive Corridor Study. The study outlines key infrastructure improvements and safety enhancements along the vital east-west corridor connecting Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The implementation of a peak-hour morning rail service between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties is also a priority. A pilot rail service for commuters is in the planning phase in partnership with Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC), Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN), and Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink). The one-year pilot, operated by Metrolink is anticipated to start Fall 2025, pending contract negotiations and other planning activities.

The agency will also continue its efforts to carry out the Broadband Strategic Plan, introduce expanded Clean Air Express service, and adopt the updated “Connected2050” plan, which will shape regional transportation and land use decisions for the next 30 years.

“Now more than ever, serving on SBCAG presents a unique opportunity to guide the future of the agency’s work in the region,” said Executive Director Marjie KIRN. “SBCAG is uniquely poised to provide a forum for regional collaboration and to create transformative change.”

The first Board of Directors meeting in the new year will take place on Thursday, January 16, in Santa Barbara. The Board of Directors will decide on several statewide or multi-county organization appointment opportunities, including positions on the California Association of Councils of Governments (CALCOG), Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN), Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC), CalVans, and Highway 154 Safety Committee.

“As we move into the new year, I will look to our Board of Directors to make key investments in Northern Santa Barbara County,” said Vice Chair Bob Nelson. “Connectivity is extremely important but safety is paramount. Improvements to corridors such as State Route 135 and 1 at Santa Lucia Road are vital to enhancing every aspect of our daily lives.”

SBCAG provides planning, project management, grant administration, alternative transportation commuter services, administers Measure A, and seeks transportation infrastructure funding opportunities for the benefit of all residents of Santa Barbara County. Its Governing Board consists of all five county board of supervisors plus one representative from each city council.

SBCAG board meetings occur on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. unless communicated otherwise and rotate between north county and south coast locations. The Thursday, January 16 meeting will take place at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room at 105 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The public is encouraged to subscribe to receive the latest SBCAG news and review upcoming agendas at www.sbcag.org.