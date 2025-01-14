SBART Press Luncheon: Gwen Chenoweth Named Scholar Athlete of the Year for Santa Barbara High

The weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table (SBART) press luncheon returned to Harry’s Plaza Café on Monday, continuing its mission to spotlight local athletes.

Brandon Velasquez of Dos Pueblos High wrestling and Zeina Matni of San Marcos High girls’ soccer were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week in light of their standout performances last week.

Matni has emerged as a clutch performer for the Royals as she scored both goals in San Marcos’ 2-1 victory over Ventura. She followed that up with Royals’ lone goal, an equalizer in the 69th minute, in a 1-1 draw against rival Dos Pueblos.

Zeina Matni has emerged as a talented goal scorer for San Marcos High girls’ soccer.

Velasquez went 4-0 to win the 157 pounds at the Santa Ynez Battle of the Valley tournament, defeating the 14th-ranked wrestler in the state in the process. Dos Pueblos finished in fourth place out of 23 teams.

Santa Barbara High Scholar Athlete of the Year

The SBART Scholar Athlete of the Year award is sponsored by Marc Gamberdella of the Gamberdella-Spruill Group of Merrill Lynch. It is presented to one student athlete at each of the local high schools per year.

Gwen Chenoweth received the Scholar Athlete of the year award for Santa Barbara High at Monday’s press luncheon. She is a standout captain in both indoor and beach volleyball. She was also named All-Channel League first team for both sports.

Brandon Velasquez dominated the 157-pound weight class at the Santa Ynez Battle of the Valley Tournament.

Chenoweth is SBHS senior class vice president, a Santa Barbara Youth Council Member, and is on the Youth Advocacy Board. She also earned the SBHS Principal’s Award for accumulating more than 500 hours of community service.

In the classroom, Chenoweth boasts an impressive 4.92 GPA while taking several AP courses throughout her high school career. She was also a member of the All-CIF Academic Team for beach volleyball.

“Thank you for this award, I’m super honored to represent Santa Barbara High School’s athletics,” Chenoweth said. “I’m very grateful for my teachers who have encouraged me to work hard inside and outside the classroom and for all that volleyball has brought to my life.”

Providence Girls Tennis Honored for CIF Championship

The Providence girls’ tennis team received special recognition at the press luncheon for capturing the CIF-SS Division 6 Championship.

The Patriots defeated Thacher 12-6 in the final to complete a perfect 13-0 season.

Rivalry game Postponed

The Dos Pueblos versus San Marcos girls’ water polo rivalry game originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, has been postponed until January 27 at 3:15 p.m. The match will take place at Elings Aquatic Center on the campus of Dos Pueblos High.