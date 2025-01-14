Sutter Health Expands Women’s Healthcare on the Greater Central Coast with Vital Urogynecology Specialty

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Jan. 14, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, announces the arrival of its first urogynecologist, Dr. Benjamin Wisner, a urologist and board-certified specialist in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. Dr. Wisner specializes in treating conditions of the female pelvis and urinary system and has great expertise in robotic reconstructive surgery for:

prolapse (when the bladder, uterus or rectum drop into the vaginal area)

incontinence (lack of control over bladder function)

“Pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence are extremely common problems, and women often feel that they can’t discuss these important issues with their doctor, or they need to just live with these conditions. It’s an important quality of life issue and something we can often significantly improve or resolve with a combination of treatment options; some non-surgical and some surgical,” comments Wisner, who is considered a high-volume surgeon for these advanced procedures. “It’s so important for patients suffering with these issues to know that help is available and that a huge part of what we do in this subspecialty. Sansum Clinic and Sutter Health’s commitment to caring for these patients has been impressive and it will be my privilege to serve in this community.”

Wisner will operate at Cottage Hospital and at Foothill Surgery Center, bringing great value and convenience to patients and their families.

Dr. Wisner earned his medical degree from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester Minnesota and completed his urology residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. He is board certified in urology, and subspecialty boarded in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. Dr. Wisner joins Sutter Health from UC Health, the University of Colorado health system in Fort Collins and Loveland. He was most recently the President of Rocky Mountain Urological Society and Chairperson of the surgical peer review committee for three Colorado-area hospitals.

“The unique, specialized care that Dr. Wisner offers combined with our roster of urologists, gynecologists, radiologists and other women’s health clinicians will truly give local patients an optimal experience for the treatment of pelvic conditions,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., FACP, President, Sutter Health, Greater Central Coast. “Our partnership with Sutter Health enhances our ability to recruit specialists of this caliber and elevate the level of care we provide. Dr. Wisner is one of 42 clinicians we hired during 2024, a record number in the history of Sansum Clinic.”

Conditions like incontinence and pelvic prolapse can cause uncomfortable symptoms like leakage, pressure, pain and urinary frequency. Risk for these conditions increases the most during pregnancy, after birthing a child, during perimenopause and following menopause. Robotic-assisted outpatient surgery for pelvic conditions like these is safe and highly effective, alongside an array of comprehensive services, diagnostic imaging, treatments and procedures offered at Sansum Clinic.

“It took years to recruit a urogynecologist as highly trained as Dr. Wisner. His specialized skills advance our efforts to address the diverse needs of women in our community,” explains Marjorie Newman, M.D., Sansum Clinic Medical Director and Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara’s Chief Medical Officer. “This is a win for patients since we are confident his specialty will bring relief and comfort to people who desire less invasive, innovative solutions for these pelvic issues.”

From preventive care and diagnostic imaging to advanced treatments and minimally invasive surgeries, Sutter Health’s Greater Central Coast team is committed to addressing the evolving health needs of women. With expertise spanning more than 30 specialties, we offer a connected, integrated healthcare experience tailored to each patient.

Foothill Surgery Center is the largest, state-of-the art outpatient surgery center in the Santa Barbara area, caring for more than 600+ patients every month. Through Sansum’s partnership with Sutter Health, three new operating rooms were completed at the end of 2023, bringing the OR total to seven. Specialty surgeons, anesthesiologists, clinicians and nursing staff offer coordinated care without the need for overnight hospitalization. U.S. News & World Report recognized Foothill Surgery Center in its 2024-2025 Best Ambulatory Service Centers issue.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. Sansum Clinic’s 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara despite its small size.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.