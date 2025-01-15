Cancer Foundation and Organic Soup Kitchen Work Together to Support Local Cancer Patients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that it has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Organic Soup Kitchen in support of efforts to improve the health and well-being of cancer patients in Santa Barbara County.

Since 2009, the Organic Soup Kitchen has prepared and delivered nutrient-dense, complete, and balanced meals, known as SoupMeals, to vulnerable residents, primarily cancer patients and individuals with chronic illnesses. Each recipe is carefully formulated with 10 to 20 medicinal-quality, whole-food ingredients designed to strengthen the immune system, increase energy, and support healing and recovery. Each week, SoupMeals are hand-delivered to more than 800 individuals from Carpinteria to Santa Maria. Approximately 50-60% of the clients served by Organic Soup Kitchen have a cancer diagnosis, many of whom are referred to them by Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Depending on their needs, these clients receive between 1 to 8 containers weekly of the plant-based “SoupMeal of the Week.”

Many patients with advanced-stage cancers and those undergoing treatment have very specific dietary needs, and they often struggle to keep food down, which can lead to malnutrition. While the plant-based SoupMeals are nutritious, they may be unappealing or difficult for cancer patients to swallow or digest. Instead, many cancer patients frequently request comforting options like Ginger and Turmeric Bone Broth, Chicken and Rice, or Vegetables and Chicken Broth. However, due to the high cost of meat, the Organic Soup Kitchen has been unable to provide these meat-based soups until now.

The Cancer Foundation’s grant will enable the Organic Soup Kitchen to fulfill these requests by offering premium meat-based SoupMeals of choice to advanced-stage cancer patients and those actively in cancer treatment.

“Nutrition plays a vital role in cancer treatment and recovery. Organizations like the Organic Soup Kitchen are essential for our community’s health,” says Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation. “We are proud to support their efforts in delivering necessary nutrition and care to cancer patients throughout Santa Barbara County.”

For more about the Organic Soup Kitchen, visit https://organicsoupkitchen.org/

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The mission of the Cancer Foundation is to provide funding to support superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To this end, the Foundation is the leading nonprofit fundraising and grant-making institution dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.