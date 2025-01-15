Friendship Center’s Emergency Respite Care For Families Impacted by L.A. County Wildfires

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dear Families & Friends,

The devastation caused by the fires throughout Los Angeles County has been heartbreaking, and our hearts are with everyone who has been impacted.

As a community, we know all too well how challenging it can be to navigate the disruption and uncertainty that follow natural disasters, having faced difficult times here in Santa Barbara in recent years.

For families caring for a loved one with dementia, these challenges can feel even greater. Dementia already brings a level of disorientation, and being displaced from familiar surroundings can intensify confusion and stress.

Friendship Center is here to offer support.

Through our Emergency Respite Care Program, we are providing no-cost, short-term respite care for families who have temporarily relocated to the Central Coast due to the fires. If your family has been displaced and you’re caring for an older adult with dementia, we can offer a safe, supportive space where your loved one can feel comforted and engaged—while giving you time to focus on recovery and next steps.

About the Emergency Respite Care Program:

Available at no cost to eligible program participants for up to two full weeks* of program activities, supervision, meals and personal care support.

Gentle, person-centered support tailored for those living with various forms and stages of dementia or related cognitive conditions.

Families who wish to continue attending our programs beyond two weeks may do so by completing our standard intake process.