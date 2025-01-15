New Rebates with Fast & Free Permitting for Heat Pump Water Heaters

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 15, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is excited to announce the launch of the Home Electrification Accelerator Program (HEAP). This initiative, provided through Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE), is designed to help customers and contractors with incentives for switching out gas appliances with all-electric versions. On-demand permitting is offered with no permit fees, eliminating delays and costs to facilitate quicker and easier upgrades for homeowners.

“The Home Electrification Accelerator Program is a key step in the City’s journey toward an electrified, sustainable future,” said Jefferson Litten, the City of Santa Barbara’s Energy and Climate Program Manager. “By incentivizing the switch to energy efficient electric appliances, we are helping residents save on energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.”



Rebates available:

Up to $3,500 for replacing gas water heaters with Heat Pump Water Heaters.

Up to $4,000 for associated electrical work, including wiring and panel upgrades.

Heat pump water heaters are highly energy-efficient, using electricity to move heat rather than generating it. Because heat pump water heaters use less energy, they help reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional electric or gas water heaters.

Rebate applications will be accepted from January 15 through June 30, 2025, or until the program funds are expended. All electrical and water heater replacement work must be completed during this period to be eligible for rebates. The program is open to SBCE customers who own single family homes, duplexes, townhomes, or mobile homes.

For more information, eligibility requirements and to apply visit Home Electrification Accelerator Program – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HEAP.