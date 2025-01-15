Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Police Department would like to inform residents of California’s new law, Assembly Bill 413, known as the “California Daylighting Law” that went into effect on January 1, 2025. The daylighting law prohibits stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within 15 feet of any crosswalk with a curb extension, which would affect all four corners in all directions. However, when the daylighting law was incorporated into California Vehicle Code section 22500(n)(1)(A), it was determined the law only applied to stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle within 20 feet of the vehicle approach side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within 15 feet of any crosswalk with a curb extension. This only applies to vehicles parked along the right side of the roadway as you approach intersections.

Effective January 1, 2025, the law allows for violators to be issued a parking citation for violating the Daylighting Law.

This law is intended to:

Improve visibility at intersections

Make it easier for drivers to see pedestrians, skateboarders and other road users

Reduce accidents and save lives

The new law says that:

Drivers cannot park along the right side of the road, within 20 feet of a crosswalk, whether it’s marked or unmarked

Drivers cannot park along the right side of the road, within 15 feet of a crosswalk with a curb extension

This law was written to address incidents where pedestrians were struck and seriously injured or killed while crossing the street. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, California’s pedestrian fatality rate was 25% higher than the national average. Pedestrian fatalities increased from 1,013 in 2020 to 1,108 in 2021. There are 43 other states that have implemented similar laws that have resulted in successfully reducing traffic collisions involving pedestrians.

The Goleta Police Department is aware street parking in local neighborhoods can be difficult, and parking is limited. This law is one component of many meant reduce pedestrian related traffic collisions.

