Old Spanish Days Announces 2025 Fiesta Leadership Team

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

With a goal of overseeing all aspects Santa Barbara’s beloved community Fiesta, this year’s Old Spanish Days Leadership Team includes a cross section of community volunteers. From administration to fundraising, from on-site logistics to community relations, the OSD Leadership Team helps to assure a safe and memorable Fiesta for the entire community.

2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger will be joined on the Leadership Team by Primer Vice Presidente Colin Hayward, Segundo Vice Presidente Tony Miller, la Secretaria and Division Chief of Pageantry Casie Killgore, la Tesorera Denise Sanford, and four additional Division Chiefs: Christopher Gusman (Celebrations), Melissa (Missy) Robledo Pulido (Dance and Entertainment, David Bolton (External Relations and History), and Sean Malis (Marketplaces/Mercados).

“With a dynamic and experienced leadership team, we are enthusiastic as we prepare for Fiesta 2025,” said 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger. “Fiesta unites our community with public events for all ages, showcases performing artists on beloved stages, and provides critical fundraising opportunities for local charities and service organizations.”

Each year, Old Spanish Days’ two vice presidents – el Primer and el Segundo – coordinate Fiesta’s operations and fundraising respectively. They automatically ascend to el Presidente for the two subsequent Fiestas.

“Old Spanish Days is working diligently with our strategic partners to make Fiesta 2025 the best celebration ever,” said El Primer Vice Presidente Colin Hayward. “We look forward to an effective and progressive collaboration with the City of Santa Barbara, as well as the many businesses and non-profit organizations that, year-after-year, help ensure a successful festival.”

Sponsors are the cornerstone of Old Spanish Days assuring that countless Fiesta events can be staged free to the public. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors, Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara continues to provide the community these vibrant and accessible events that celebrate our rich traditions and culture,” said Tony Miller, 2025 El Segundo Vice Presidente.

With an annual budget exceeding $1 million, the OSD treasurer or el Tesorero, oversees all financial aspects of our annual Fiesta. ““Thousands of tourists come to Santa Barbara for Fiesta each year providing substantial economic benefit to our community,” said 2025 La Tesorera Denise Sanford (La Presidenta 2018). “Hotels, restaurants, shops, non-profit organizations and so many others benefit from the influx of revenue generated through Fiesta and all the related activities.”

This year’s OSD la Secretaria Casie Killgore is also doubling as Division Chief of Pageantry which oversees the Friday Fiesta parade, El Desfile Histórico. “Each year a dedicated group of people work hard to keep the spirit, fun, and equestrian focus for Fiesta’s historic parade,” said Ms. Killgore. “It is a beautiful parade that unites our community and provides a wonderful opportunity for our equestrian community and for the public to view the spectacle along the parade route.”

Fiesta’s annual Celebrations, including La Primavera, Fiesta Ranchero, Dignitarios and La Recepción del Presidente, bring our community together to celebrate and enjoy festivities much like those held during the Rancho Period, a time in Santa Barbara and state history for which Old Spanish Days is based.

“Our events unite families, neighbors, and community in a shared celebration of culture and connection,” said Division Chief of Celebrations Christopher Gusman. “Old Spanish Days continues to celebrate the rich history and cherished traditions of Fiesta in the most meaningful way.”

Dance is an important part of any Fiesta, and each year a Spirit of Fiesta and a Junior Spirit are selected to lead all the Old Spanish Days activities. “During the week of Fiesta our local community and those that have traveled from out of town look forward to seeing all the different dance styles that our dancers perform at different venues,” said 2025 Division Chief of Dance and Entertainment Melissa (Missy) Robledo Pulido (Spirit of Fiesta 1989). “This is a busy time for all the dancers. They have all worked extremely hard throughout the year to make Fiesta week an incredible experience.”

Media plays an important role in covering Fiesta and in helping to inform the community about times, locations and events. “Since the very first Fiesta in 1924, local newspapers, and later television and digital media, have created countless memorable Fiesta moments for the entire community,” said 2025 Division Chief of external relations and History David Bolton (El Presidente 2023). “The information they provide is a great service to the community.”

During Fiesta, Mercados are the heart of the summer festival. “Mercados are where our community comes together over multiple generations for Fiesta,” said 2025 Division Chief of Marketplaces/Mercados Sean Malis. “The Mercado runs for four days during Fiesta week, and offers free dancing, live bands, food and beverages — all served to benefit our local community non-profit organizations.”:

Fiesta 2025 runs from July 30-August 3. Details at sbfiesta.org