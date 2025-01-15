One805 Annual Advisory Council Luncheon Celebrates Record-Setting Grants to Santa Barbara County First Responders.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — One805 held its highly anticipated annual Advisory Council Luncheon at Santa Barbara’s University Club, bringing together all the County’s First Responder Chiefs and Sheriff. At the luncheon this year, One805 announced its largest-ever grants, with over $560,000 in departmental grants, and $415,000 pledged to the mental wellness fund, totaling $973,000.

The luncheon allows One805 to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by our local First Responders. The presence of all 12 chiefs underscores the importance of this unique gathering and highlights the critical mission of One805 to support those who serve on the frontlines of our community.

“This year’s grants represent the largest financial commitment in our organization’s history, and we couldn’t be prouder to support our First Responders in this way,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of One805. “Their bravery and service inspire us every day, and we are honored to stand beside them as partners in ensuring the safety and well-being of Santa Barbara County.”

The Advisory Council Luncheon serves as a platform to announce the annual grants and foster direct dialogue with the County’s First Responder leadership. Attendees had the opportunity to hear firsthand about the needs and priorities of the departments benefiting from these grants. This year’s funds will be used to support critical equipment upgrades, mental wellness programs, and other essential resources that enable First Responders to carry out their lifesaving work effectively.

The recent devastating fires in Los Angeles serve as a poignant reminder of the vulnerability faced by communities across California, including Santa Barbara. These events underscore the critical importance of supporting our own First Responder community, ensuring they are as well-prepared as possible to address emergencies of any scale. One805’s mission to provide resources and funding for our local heroes has never been more essential.

One805’s impact continues to grow year after year, thanks to the generosity of its donors and the dedication of its supporters. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to unite the community in support of First Responders across Santa Barbara County.

For more information about One805 and its initiatives, please visit www.One805.org or contact Info@one805.org.

About One805: One805 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting First Responders in Santa Barbara County. Through fundraising events and community partnerships, One805 provides resources and funding for critical needs, ensuring that the region’s First Responders are equipped to handle emergencies and keep the community safe.