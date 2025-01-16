Just you wait. Even before the remnants of the Los Angeles wildfire begin to dissipate, the radical posturing of Donald Trump shows his form of governing in the face of adversity by pointing fingers and passing blame. The lies and misinformation he and his team continue to spout may appear to maximize his stance but ultimately alienate our allies and those in position to render support.

Rather than extend support and a shared responsibility he demonstrates lack of direction. Who knows where things will go? Keep in mind that he was the self-proclaimed cheerleader with the onset of the pandemic.