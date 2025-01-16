Real Estate Project Management Firm TynanGroup Becomes 100 Percent Employee Owned

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Wednesday, January 15, 2024—TynanGroup, a real estate project management and development services firm, announced it is now 100% employee owned under its employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP. This transition is an important milestone for the company, which was founded in 1991 and has pioneered development for some of the world’s leading hospitality brands. The firm has since expanded to multiple sectors, leading award-winning real estate projects for private, public, and non-profit clients across the country.

“The ESOP secures the future of our firm and gives our employees ownership in the exciting growth we have planned in the years to come,” said John Tynan, who will continue at the helm of the company as CEO. Tynan will be joined be President Brian Nystuen and CFO Dave O’Dell on the ESOP’s board of directors.

“After exploring multiple options for succession planning, we found that the ESOP most closely reflects TynanGroup’s values of an employee-centric organization,” said Tynan. “Our people are at the center of what we do, and the ESOP ensures that they share in the financial success of the business and their hard work.”

TynanGroup has offices in Tempe, Santa Barbara, and Newport Beach, and is actively hiring in each region to keep pace with growth. The ESOP encourages employees to stay with the firm long-term and attracts new talent looking to make an impact and have a financial stake in their company’s future.

TynanGroup’s current hospitality projects include the renovations of the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Surf & Sand Resort and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point. In the public sector, TynanGroup is currently managing the construction of the new City of Santa Barbara Police Station Headquarters, County of Santa Barbara Probation Headquarters, and Gila River Indian Community Public Safety Facility in Sacaton, Arizona.

About TynanGroup

TynanGroup provides project management and real estate development services to premier clients across the nation. Through a proven track-record of success, we are the chosen partner for private developers and public entities, delivering complex one-of-a-kind projects on time and budget.