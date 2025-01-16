Santa Barbara Captures 72-60 Victory Over San Marcos in Crosstown Showdown

The Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team invaded the sold-out Thunderhut and proved it was the team to beat in the Channel League.

The Dons snapped San Marcos’ eight-game winning streak and created a three-way tie atop the Channel League standings with a 72-60 road win on Wednesday night.

“The league is great. The coaches do a hell of a job,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato. “Really everything is about the “Big Three” but these other team’s can get us. There is no night off.”

As a four-year varsity player Luke Zuffelato was unfazed by the raucous environment and poured in a game-high 33 points. He made contested three-pointers, drove through contact for layups and soared above the rim for thunderous dunks.

Zuffelatos overall skill set makes him nearly unguardable at the high school level.

“He’s not nervous anymore. It’s his fourth time in the Thunderhut. The first two times he got whipped. We got smashed,” said Greg Zuffelato. “The fourth time playing here makes a big difference. He was ready to go.

Santa Barbara took control of the game early with hot shooting. Zuffelato’s second three-pointer of the game gave the Dons a 10-6 lead at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter.

Sophomore Caleyb Miller made his presence felt for Santa Barbara by scoring the last five points of the first quarter on a driving layup and a three-pointer that increased the Dons’ lead to 22-12 going into the second quarter.

The slow start didn’t deter the Royals’ as a hot hand by Danny Diaz got San Marcos back into the game. Diaz drilled a three-pointer and delivered a beautiful lob that Koji hefner finished in traffic, cutting the San Marcos deficit to 25-20 at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter.

Brody Green followed with a basket inside plus the foul that cut the Santa Barbara lead to 25-23 midway through the second quarter.

“I think we got out into transition a little more,” Said San Marcos coach Matthew Jordan of the second quarter comeback. “Santa Barbara’s half court defense was really good tonight so when we got out in transition I think we got better looks.”

Santa Barbara closed the first half with three-pointers by Diesel Lowe and Owen Horn that increased the lead to 35-28 at halftime.

Zuffelato immediately knocked down a three-pointer to open the second half to give the Dons a 38-28 lead.

A three-pointer by Lincoln Gengo cut the San Marcos deficit to 38-33 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, but that’s a s close as the Royals would come for the remainder of the game.

A driving layup by Lowe put Santa Barbara in front 48-38 with two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Lowe scored 18 points and has proven to be a crucial piece for the Dons. He did not play in Santa Barbara’s lone Channel League loss to Oxnard and his impact was felt throughout against San Marcos.

“Diesel is just calm, cool and collected. He has been in big games,” Greg Zuffelato said. “When we needed some buckets he got them.”

A midrange jumpshot by Lowe increased the Santa Barbara lead to 56-43 midway through the fourth quarter.

eDiesel Lowe takes a floater in traffic. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

San Marcos cut its deficit to single digits multiple times down the stretch, but couldn’t get over the hump.

I thought we played incredibly hard. I thought our effort tonight was fantastic,” Jordan said. “That’s a really good team. Santa Barbara is really good and they’re very talented. We just kind of got bogged down by the atmosphere a little bit, but we played super hard.”

With the win Santa Barbara improves to 16-5 overall and 7-1 in Channel League. The Dons are ranked No. 50 in the State according to Maxpreps. San Marcos dropped to 15-5 and 7-1 in the Channel League.