Our oceans and the wildlife within them are at risk of irreversible damage. Oil drilling and unsustainable fishing practices will fundamentally change the lives of future generations if we don’t take action now. It’s necessary to expand marine protected areas, giving our oceans the breathing room they need to bounce back before it’s too late.

Growing up in Los Angeles I learned that the ocean is more than just a beautiful object. As a kid it was a fun day at the beach building sandcastles. When I grew a little older, I would watch the dolphins effortlessly gliding through the water off of Torrance beach. Nowadays it’s a symbol of how awesome and vast the environment around us is.

Especially as a freshman here at UC Santa Barbara, the beach is a reminder of infinite possibilities just over the horizon. This isn’t just a personal anecdote. This is the story of millions of people living in coastal communities across California. Expanding marine protected areas isn’t just a question of saving the future. It’s about preserving ways of life.