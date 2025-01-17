Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

In a world that so desperately needs extra light and love, a Challah Baking party aims to spread just that!

Chabad of S. Barbara County is pleased to invite local women to their Mega Challah Bake, “Rising Together. Empowering the Jewish Woman”. Each participant will bake two Challahs – one to keep for herself, and one to give away to someone in need of extra love and care.

Participants will make the dough from scratch. They will knead and braid the dough into loaves of Challah (braided bread). The women will then choose from a variety of toppings to garnish their Challah.

The program will also feature multiple workshops on braiding challah and the special significance of this tradition.

Mega Challah Bake will take place on Thursday, January 23, 6:00pm. The event will be held at the Cabrillo Pavillion, 1118 E Cabrillo BLVD, S Barbara CA 93103 . Mega Challah Bake is open to the public, $36 per person, Sponsorships are available to defray the costs of the event.

“Baking Challah is an age old tradition practiced by women all the way back to the Matriarch Sarah,” says Mrs. Rochel Loschak, associate director of Chabad of S. Barbara. Mega Challah Bake has become an event women look forward to all year. We also feel it’s an important time for the Jewish community to unite. This is a terrific way to join together with women from all walks of life and share a common purpose – of spreading love.”

For more information about SB Mega Challah Bake please , email Rochel Loschak at rloschak@gmail.com, or register at www.sbchabad.org/challahbake.

Event Facts

Host: Chabad of S. Barbara, Chabad of Montecito, Chabad at UCSB

Type: Mega Challah Baking Event

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2025

Time: 6-8pm

Place: Cabrillo Pavillion

Address: 1118 East Cabrillo BLVD, SB

Admission: $36

Phone: (805) 259-5252

Email: rloschak@gmail.com

Website: www.sbchabad.org/challahbake

All Women Are Welcome!