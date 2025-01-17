People’s Self-Help Housing Begins 55th Anniversary Celebrations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Central Coast, CA, January 16, 2025 – This year, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) celebrates 55 years as an organization. To commemorate this historic milestone, PSHH has launched a new celebratory logo and webpage for its use throughout 2025.

“What a privilege for an organization to celebrate 55 years,” said Ken Trigueiro, PSHH CEO & President. “From our origins on the heels of the seminal Fair Housing Act of 1968 to today, we have been proud to participate in the numerous partnerships that have brought tens of thousands of units of affordable housing to the Central Coast.”

For the past fifty-five years, PSHH has developed more than 2,200 affordable rental units at 59 properties throughout the Central Coast of California and through compassionate property management of those neighborhoods brought safety, security and stability to all those who live there. Through their self-help program, PSHH has supported nearly 5,000 owner builders across the region who have worked together and used their ‘sweat equity’ to build wealth for their families and achieve the American dream of home ownership. PSHH have additionally supported those households with financial management opportunities such as homebuyer education, down payment assistance programs and foreclosure prevention counseling.

Through their Supportive Housing Program, PSHH has supported thousands of individuals with empathetic case management and connection to community health services leading to independent and enriched living. Through its Camino Scholars education program, PSHH has provided a bridge from home to school for students in grades K-8, and has provided mentorship for those collegebound and beyond. All of PSHH’s programs and services have continuously improved the quality of life for thousands of Central Coast families and empowered them to lead rewarding and enriched lives.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and some of its highlights over the last 55 years, visit pshhc.org/55-years.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, including families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the Indigenous Peoples and unceded territories that the organization now occupies, including the YTT Northern Chumash, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash, Barbeño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Cruzeño Chumash, and Salinan elders, current and future generations as the protectors of these lands. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.