Santa Barbara County District Attorney Announces Guilty Plea and Sentencing in Murder of Blanca Aguilera

Re: People v. Jose Roberto MunozSanchez, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 22CR80034

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that on December 12, 2024, Jose Roberto MunozSanchez, 41, of Oxnard, California, pled guilty to the premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of his estranged wife, Blanca Aguilera, 32, in violation of Penal Code section 187. On January 15, 2025, the Honorable Judge Jean Dandona sentenced MunozSanchez to 25 years to life in state prison.

On the evening of September 28, 2022, as Ms. Aguilera was leaving her workplace in Ventura County, her estranged husband, MunozSanchez, ambushed her near her vehicle. MunozSanchez forced her to drive to a remote area in Montecito. At approximately 5:30 a.m., while Ms. Aguilera attempted to escape, MunozSanchez intentionally ran her over with her own vehicle. He repeatedly drove over her as she lay helpless in the road. After the assault, MunozSanchez fled to Mexico.

Despite her injuries, Ms. Aguilera was still alive when a good Samaritan heard her cries for help and contacted the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded promptly, and Ms. Aguilera was able to identify MunozSanchez as the assailant before she succumbed to her injuries at Cottage Hospital.

SBSO detectives quickly initiated a search and discovered security camera footage capturing the horrific incident. Detective Matt Maxwell and his team eventually tracked MunozSanchez to Mexico. Through their diligent efforts, Detective Maxwell successfully convinced MunozSanchez to voluntarily return to the United States and surrender to law enforcement.

District Attorney John Savrnoch commented, “This was a brutal and senseless crime that has left a family shattered. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and professionalism shown by Detective Matt Maxwell and his team in investigating this case. Their perseverance in tracking down the defendant, even after he fled the country, was instrumental in bringing him to justice. I would also like to recognize Senior Deputy District Attorney Hannah Meyer for her leadership and commitment in successfully prosecuting this case, ensuring justice for the victim and her family. Ms. Aguilera is survived by her mother and three children.”