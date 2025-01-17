Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program Welcomes New Board President, Tara Barnicoat

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Ynez Valley, CA – The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Barnicoat as its new Board President. Barnicoat brings over a decade of experience in secondary education and college counseling, as well as a strong background in volunteer program management and board service.

Barnicoat’s connection to the program spans decades, having started with the organization in high school. Her mother, Tina McEnroe, was a founding board member and prior Board President, as well as Interim Executive Director.

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and continue the legacy of my mother and other dedicated board members,” said Barnicoat. “I am committed to supporting the program’s mission to provide equine-assisted activities to individuals with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges.”

The program extends its gratitude to outgoing Board President Vicki Wedmore, who will remain active on the board and continue her volunteer grant writing efforts.

The organization also welcomes new board members Brian Robinson of Terrain Consulting and Shannon Sadecki, a parent of a student and advocate for Dup15q chromosomal syndrome awareness. The current board consists of Tracy Hoyt Savage as Treasurer, Marie Stoll as Secretary, and board members Amy Hotchkiss, Jillian Knight, Vicki Wedmore, and Karla Zuehlke.

The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program currently serves 61 students weekly, with a waiting list of over 20 individuals. The program relies on grant funding and community support to continue providing services to those in need.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve the Santa Ynez Valley community and are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who make this program possible,” said Barnicoat.

For student programs contact the Program Director, Kim Dotzler, and for volunteering or donor support contact the Director of Community Engagement, Morgan Kastenek. For more information about the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program, please visit www.syvtherapeuticriding.org.

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program serves northern Santa Barbara County and is a PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) Intl. premier accredited center that partners with horses to provide equine-assisted services for children and adults with physical, learning, social, behavioral and emotional challenges — regardless of their ability to pay. More than 60 students attend the riding program each week.