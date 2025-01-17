This past week, like so many others, I watched on TV the continuing devastation by wind and fire to communities in the Los Angeles areas. Hearing the now displaced homeowners thankful that their families were safe and having the attitude of wanting to rebuild the neighborhood that was home.

People talked about “we can always replace stuff.” That statement sent me quietly walking around my home. I realized that “my stuff” were the Silent Witnesses to my life. “Where I was living when I purchased this or that, what job I was doing, what relationship was I involved in. My “stuff” had seen and heard everything that I had gone through…good, bad or indifferent….it knew all my dream, wants and desires.

Going forward there seem to be so many amazing agencies ready, willing, and able to help people rebuild their lives. I feel so grateful that we have Federal, State and City departments in place to reach out and offer the support both emotionally and financially that these communities and residents now need. Every time we have to make a change in our lives, we add new silent witnesses.