Veggie Rescue Welcomes New Team Members as It Marks 15 Years of Service

Eryn Shugart, PhD | Credit: Courtesy

Phil Korte | Credit: Courtesy

Greg Kniss | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Ynez Valley Fruit & Vegetable Rescue (aka Veggie Rescue) is excited to announce the addition of a new development director, Eryn Shugart, and two new board members, Phil Korte and Greg Kniss. This milestone comes as the organization celebrates 15 years of rescuing surplus produce and other foods from farms and businesses in Santa Barbara County and donating them to nonprofits serving food-insecure individuals.

Veggie Rescue’s work not only addresses food insecurity but also benefits the environment by diverting food from landfills, where decomposing organic waste generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Through its efforts, the organization reduces food waste and contributes to a healthier planet.

New Team Members:

Eryn Shugart , PhD , Development Director: A Santa Barbara native with over 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience and a doctoral degree in social psychology, Eryn has held senior roles including program director, operations director, and executive director. She recently played a key role in opening Savie Health, the county’s only free clinic for uninsured residents.

Phil Korte , Board Member: Former owner of Edna's bakery and technology executive, Phil brings business and management expertise.

, Board Member: Former owner of Edna’s bakery and technology executive, Phil brings business and management expertise. Greg Kniss, Board Member: A seasoned tax professional with extensive experience in communications and networking, Greg adds valuable insights to Veggie Rescue’s leadership.

The organization will honor its founder, Terry Delaney, at an event celebrating the organization’s 15 years of service to Santa Barbara County, to be held Thursday, May 1 at Folded Hills Winery in Gaviota. For more information, visit VeggieRescue.Org.