California Should Not Back Down from the Trump Administration

As a lifelong environmentalist who was instrumental in working with the trucking industry to reduce sulfur in diesel engines from 50 ppm to 15 ppm, I strongly disagree with California’s plan to abandon phasing out diesel trucks and require cleaner locomotives just because the Trump administration will oppose California adopting the rules, as described in Alejandro Lazo’s “California Abandons Diesel Truck Ban.”

California is the leader in protecting the environment. This includes fighting climate change and ensuring clean air and water. Rather than withdraw its clean air regulation because the U.S. EPA did not have the opportunity to enact it, the state should promote the rule, on the grounds of public health and environmental protection, and let the Trump administration oppose it.

Any opportunity to point out the environmentally destructive nature of their policies should be used, and publicized. This includes California’s proposed ban on diesel trucks, that emit the main cause of global warming carbon oxide (CO2). Indeed, one liter of diesel fuel releases 13 percent more CO2 than gasoline fuel.