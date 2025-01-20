I have always been proud to be an American. That is until the last eight or nine years. Bad behavior started becoming the norm back then and has now reached a crescendo.

I did not vote for the current president but, I decided this time to accept it as he won the majority of votes. I made a vow to myself to not let anything that happens in the next four years get my blood pressure up.

But, when Mike Pence, Barrack Obama, and the Clintons are booed as they entered the Capitol Rotunda before the inauguration, I turned my TV off. What ever happened to decorum? How were these people raised, by a pack of jackals? And these are our elected officials!

It makes me sick.