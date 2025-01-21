FEMA Rental Assistance Available If You Need It

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS ANGELES – Wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County affected by the wildfires that began on January 7, 2025, who received initial funding for Displacement Assistance, but still have a housing need, should reach out to FEMA. Displacement Assistance helps survivors who can’t return to their home following a disaster by giving them up-front money to help with immediate housing needs. Survivors may be eligible for additional rental assistance for short-term housing.

FEMA can help eligible wildfire survivors who are unable to live in their home due to damage from the fires. FEMA will work closely with households to understand their temporary housing needs and connect them with additional resources.

To request Rental Assistance, homeowners and renters need to contact FEMA and let them know. This can be done by:

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 . If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service. Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. There are four ways to apply: call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight PT, and help is available in most languages. The deadline to apply for assistance for the wildfires is March 10, 2025.

For the latest information about California’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4856. Follow FEMA Region 9 @FEMARegion9 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.