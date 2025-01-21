Former State Legislator and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams Joins Central Coast Community Energy as Senior Advisor of Policy and Legislative Affairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTEREY, Calif., January 17, 2025 – Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is proud to announce the addition of former State Assemblymember and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams to its team as Senior Advisor of Policy and Legislative Affairs. With over two decades of public service, Williams brings a wealth of experience in meeting community needs through local and state policy, having played a key role in advancing legislation such as SB350, which establishes California’s path to achieving 100% clean, renewable, and zero-carbon energy by 2045. More recently, as Chair for 3CE’s Policy Board of Directors, Williams helped the agency navigate complex state policy challenges to further 3CE’s mission of delivering economic and environmental benefits to the communities it serves through clean energy resources.

Williams’ career in public service spans an impressive 21 years, beginning with seven years on the Santa Barbara City Council followed by a two-year tenure in the California State Assembly. Williams championed a broad range of initiatives that balanced environmental sustainability with community development. His experience gives him deep insight into the unique needs of Central Coast communities and the ability to address diverse and sometimes conflicting community priorities with thoughtful and effective solutions.

From 2017 to 2024, Williams served as a Santa Barbara County Supervisor. During this time, Williams guided the community through two major environmental crises: the 2017 Thomas Fire and the subsequent Montecito Debris Flow in 2018, showcasing his leadership and resilience during challenging times.

“Das Williams has been a trailblazer in public service and policy advocacy, and we are thrilled to have him join the 3CE team,” said 3CE CEO Rob Shaw. “His extensive experience navigating legislative and policy landscapes, combined with his deep understanding of local perspectives, will be invaluable as we work to support 3CE’s business, agricultural, and residential customers through stable rates and impactful programs.”

Williams’ role at 3CE will focus on legislative affairs and ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation while addressing the broader needs of the Central Coast community.

“Joining 3CE is an opportunity to continue my lifelong commitment to public service,” said Williams. “I am excited to contribute to an organization that is making tangible strides toward supporting local economic development, assisting businesses and agriculture, and meeting the needs of our customers through stable rates and incentive programs, all while advancing critical efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure a sustainable future across our communities.”

3CE welcomes Das Williams to its team and looks forward to leveraging his expertise to further the agency’s mission.

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is governed by local officials who represent the communities served by the agency. Revenue generated by 3CE supports the transition to carbon-free power and is invested locally through innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions. 3CE provides service to more than 1.2 million people throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in communities located within Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.