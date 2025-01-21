Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 21, 2025 – It’s officially E-Bike Safety Awareness Week in the City of Goleta. With e-bikes continuing to be a common sight on the roads, it remains important for riders to understand how to operate them safely and drivers to know how to share the road with these popular electrically powered bicycles. For the third year in a row, the City is proclaiming a week in January as E-Bike Safety Awareness Week. This year it is this week, January 21 – 25, 2025.

Here is how you can participate:



Watch this e-bike safety video with the City’s former Community Resource Deputy, Ehren Rauch.



Join us at tonight’s City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. and be part of the moment when the City officially proclaims this week as E-Bike Safety Awareness Week.



Check out the California Highway Patrol’s online e-bike safety and training program with information on safety, emergency maneuver skills, rules of the road, and laws related to e-bikes. The online program features tutorials, videos, a quiz and other interactive elements.

Watch our social media channels this week (@cityofgoleta) to see images from all of the outreach activities happening at several of our local schools. Thanks to MOVE Santa Barbara County for coordinating the activities at Goleta Valley Junior High, Dos Pueblos High School and San Marcos High School. Representatives from MOVE Santa Barbara County, the City of Goleta, Goleta Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be at the outreach events. Thanks to everyone who is partnering with us to make students more aware of what they need to do to be safe while riding an e-bike.

Thanks for doing your part to ensure our e-bike riders are safe.