Multimillion-Dollar Programs at Work to Develop, Expand Healthcare Capacity on Central Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – January 2025 – Two innovative programs to support the region’s health care needs – especially access to primary care physicians – are currently at work on the Central Coast. Both programs are administered by CenCal Health,the local Medi-Cal health plan serving one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County, and one in three residents of Santa Barbara County. The Medi-Cal Capacity, Access and Workforce Development Grant Program was recently developed to expand healthcare capacity through strategic funding aimed at provider recruitment, and workforce training and education. Launched this month, CenCal Health will soon award its first round of grants up to $3 million, with a planned total distribution of $6 million over three years. In addition, $4.2 million was recently distributed in a quarterly payment to local primary care providers participating in the Quality Care Incentive Program (QCIP). QCIP directly rewards Medi-Cal providers who deliver exceptional medical care in their community, emphasizing the clinical priorities of significance to Medi-Cal members, such as diabetes and asthma care, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings, and child and adolescent well-care visits. Since the QCIP program was launched in March 2022, many individual aspects of care have seen significant improvement, such as antidepressant medication management from a baseline of 57.3% to 72.7% compliance with treatment guidelines. Well-child visit utilization for infants to 15 months of age improved from 50.6% to 65.8%, and lead testing in children also improved from 59.1% to 72.5% compliance with established guidelines for abnormal blood lead testing.

“To have communities that truly thrive, quality health care needs to be available to those in need,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen. “Launching these groundbreaking initiatives – under the direction of our Board of Directors and with the support of our local provider partners – marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to improve access and equity in healthcare on the Central Coast.” CenCal Health partners with over 5,000 physicians, hospitals, and other providers in delivering health care services to more than 240,000 members.

Workforce Development Program

Aligned with the needs identified in the latest Community Assessment Reports for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, the Medi-Cal Capacity, Access and Workforce Development Program is focused on behavioral health, pediatrics and primary care, and specialty care services. Potential grant applicants include healthcare organizations such as primary care clinics and behavioral health practices who are contracted Medi-Cal providers orthose who are interested in joining the CenCal Health provider network; community agencies serving the Medi-Cal population; organizations developing education pathways or supporting technical and healthcaretraining, and entities focused on bolstering the healthcare workforce. Implemented through an application-based grant process, the $6 million program makes available competitive 12-month grants through three rounds of funding. Program applications and additional information on the grant program are available at cencalhealth.org/providers/medi-cal-capacity.

First round grant applications are due by 5pm on February 1, 2025.

To focus on key needs, CenCal Health referenced internal data, including two annually conducted reports and a biannual member survey managed by the California Department of Health Care Services as well as each county’s recent Community Assessment Reports. “Specifically, we are focused on pediatrician recruitment, retention, and other support for pediatric practices to increase Child and Adolescent Well Care Visits,” said René Bravo, MD of Bravo Pediatrics in San Luis Obispo and a member of the CenCal Health Board of Directors. “Similarly, we need to open up opportunities for Adolescent and Adult Depression Screenings and increase the number of behavioral health providers to enhance treatment options for patients.” Dr. Bravo also currently serves as President-Elect of the California Medical Association.

Incentives for Quality Care and Health Equity

In addition to rewarding Medi-Cal providers who deliver exceptional medical care in their community, QCIP payments are also tied to the diversity of members cared for by each provider and payments increase to reflect the proportion of patients of greater clinical complexity, for example, the aged or those disabled. The most recent QCIP distribution of $4.2 million went to 87 primary care providers (PCPs) on the Central Coast – recipients can be single physician providers or physician groups. Top providers for the third quarter of 2024 (July-Sept) include Jeffrey Kaplan, MD Inc. Pediatric Medicine in Santa Maria; Community Health Centers of the Central Coast; Central Coast Pediatrics inSan Luis Obispo; Sansum Clinic; Jackson Medical Group, and Lompoc pediatrician Cindy Blifeld, MD.

“QCIP maximizes medical services by delivering both additional information and funding on behalf of more vulnerable patients,” said Richard J. Macias, MD, CEO and Presidentof Central Coast Pediatrics Inc, a QCIP participant in San Luis Obispo. “The program helps providers like us to more fully support the pediatric patient, who often require more time, including preventative care. We appreciate what QCIP can accomplish for CenCal Health members and their families.” Since the program’s inception in March 2022, $39.6 million has been distributed to PCPs in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The QCIP distribution for fourth quarter 2024 (Oct-Dec) will take place later this month.

“Both QCIP and the new Workforce Development Program help CenCal Health and the local provider community improve health outcomes. We are united in our efforts to broaden access to care for everyone on the Central Coast,” said Owen.

More information on CenCal Health is available at cencalhealth.org and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CenCal Health

CenCal Health is the local Medi-Cal health plan that partners with over 5,000 physicians, hospitals, and other providers in delivering health care services to more than 240,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County. Marking four decades of serving the most vulnerable, CenCal Health prioritizes cultivating community partnerships; advancing quality and health equity; expanding its service role and reach in the community; and organizing for impact and effectiveness. With a vision to be a trusted leader in advancing health equity so that the communities we serve thrive and achieve optimal health, CenCal Health invites the public to review its 2024 Community Report at www.cencal2024.org

CenCal Health Contact: Citlaly Santos (805) 685-9525 ext.9274 media@cencalhealth.org