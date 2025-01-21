Raising Liberated Black Youth Project to Combat Negative Effects of Racism in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Marilyn Jernigan-Noesi, PhD | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA – Black children experience disproportionate rates of exclusion and discrimination in their schools and communities, making it difficult for them to develop a positive self-image, succeed academically, and live in ways that are guided by their own values and sense of purpose. As parents, educators, and community members involved in guiding, teaching, and loving Black children, it can feel challenging to know how to provide support and encouragement.

In response to these challenges, the Healing Space training program at the UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education has developed the “Raising Liberated Black Youth” project. Featuring a series of workshops and events for school administrators, parents, and educators involved in raising and/or educating Black children in Santa Barbara County, the project aims to provide practical guidance to adults who want to support Black youth in combating the negative effects of racism-related stress on their emotional, academic, and social wellbeing. This initial launch of the project includes a partnership with several community and local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The “Raising Liberated Black Youth” workshop on January 22 is the first in a series in Santa Barbara County. Though it will be tailored to the experiences of Black youth in the classroom, anyone is welcome to attend, especially parents. Maryam Jernigan-Noesi, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and expert in racial identity, culture, and mental health will be the featured speaker. Dr. Jernigan-Noesi will give an overview of what it means to support the development of a liberated Black child and explain the importance of addressing race-related stressors at home and in school.

“Black families and students in Santa Barbara are experiencing an enormous amount of racist incidents. These workshops were developed to help parents and educators support students as they navigate racism-related incidents,” said shola shodiya-zeumault, Assistant Professor in the UCSB Gevirtz School’s Clinical, Counseling and School Psychology Department. She and Nolan Krueger and Hui-Ling Malone, both Assistant Professors at the Gevirtz School, developed the “Raising Liberated Black Youth”project.

“These workshops celebrate Black joy and resilience, providing parents and educators with the tools to support and empower our Black students in celebrating their identity, thriving academically and socially, and flourishing as their authentic selves,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent of SB Unified.