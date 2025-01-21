Replacing Lost Documents after the Los Angeles County Wildfires

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When you apply for FEMA assistance after the Los Angeles County wildfires, you will need to provide proof of identity and residence and other documentation. Below are ways to replace those and other important lost documents. A good place to start is a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), where you can replace a California Driver’s License and many other vital records, including property deeds, Social Security cards and U.S. Passports. To find a DRC, visit DRCLocator.

California documents you may need to replace

Driver’s License, etc.: The California Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV)can help provide replacements for lost driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle titles. Visit CA DMV – Natural Disaster Assistance online; call 1-800-777-0133 (or TTY 1-800-735-2929 or 1-800-368-4327) for hearing or speech impaired) or visit a DRC.

Insurance Policy Information: Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page, which summarizes the types and amounts of coverage you have and how long it lasts.

Birth, Death or Marriage certificates and Other Vital Records: The California Department of Public Health (www.cdph.ca.gov) is working with those who have lost vital records as a result of the disaster. Birth, death, and marriage records should be requested from the county recorder’s office in the county where the event occurred. For a list of county recorders, visit County Registrars and Recorders or call 916-445-2684; call 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services, or 1-800-735-2929 or visit 711 TRS.

Other types of documents you may need to replace

Social Security Cards: Contact the Social Security Administration online at www.ssa.gov/number-card/replace-card. Or you can visit your local Social Security office and fill out an application for a Social Security card in person with a valid ID. To find a SSA office near you, visit www.ssa.gov/locator. Social Security representatives are also available at DRCs.

Medicare Cards: Call 800-633-4227(TTY 877-486-2048), visit your local Social Security Office (see above) or visit MyMedicare.gov.

Green Card: Visit U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-we-grant-your-green-card/replace-your-green-card to complete Form I-90, the application to replace a Permanent Resident card. For more information: www.uscis.gov.

Passports: To report a lost U.S. Passport, visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/lost-stolen.html. Passport services personnel are also available at DRCs.

Federal Tax Returns: Request Form 4506 for a copy of your tax return at www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/about-form-4506.

Military Records: Obtain information on how to submit a request from the National Archives at www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records.