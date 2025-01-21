Saddle Up for Santa Maria’s Annual S.B. Humane Wild West Fest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane is thrilled to invite the Santa Maria community to its second annual Wild West Fest, which will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. The event promises an evening of fun, food, and fundraising.

Funds raised through Wild West Fest will directly benefit Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria campus, helping place pets into loving homes and providing critical resources to the community, such as low-cost or free veterinary care and affordable dog training.

In 2024, more than 2,000 animals were adopted from the organization’s Santa Maria campus. However, adoptions are just a small part of Santa Barbara Humane’s mission to be champions for animals and the people who love them. Last year, the organization provided $379,949 worth of low-cost or free veterinary care to more than 15,400 animals in the Santa Maria Valley area and provided affordable dog training to scores of local families. These numbers highlight the generosity and compassion of our donors and the impact they have on animals in need in our community.

What to expect at Wild West Fest:

Western-themed Dinner : Delicious dishes to satisfy your cowboy cravings.

Signature Drinks : Sip on specialty crafted beverages

Auctions : Bid on unique items and experiences

Community Connection: Mingle with fellow animal lovers

“We are so thrilled to be able to throw our second annual Wild West Fest. It is truly a celebration of our incredible community here,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Every ticket purchased and every dollar raised will help us provide essential care to animals and their families in Santa Maria.”

Event Details

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, 5:00 – 9:00 PM

Where: Santa Maria Elks Lodge

Tickets: Individual tickets are available for purchase now at sbhumane.org/WildWest

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit sbhumane.org/WildWest, call (805) 951-7041, or email JessicaH@sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.