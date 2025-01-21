Santa Barbara Public Market and Fire Foundation Partner to Deliver 7,000 Pounds of Fire Relief Aid

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (January 20, 2025) – The Santa Barbara Public Market, in partnership with the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation, successfully concluded its week-long LA Fire Relief In-Kind Donation Drive, delivering critical supplies to families affected by recent Los Angeles fires.

From January 13-19, the community-driven initiative collected an overwhelming response of essential items including:

• 4,000 pounds of clothing

• 2,500 pounds of bedding and blankets

• 50 boxes of diapers

• 300 pairs of shoes

• 200 pounds of non-perishable food

• Additional vital supplies

The collected items were delivered on January 19th to the Pasadena Community Jobs Center, where they will be distributed to affected families and individuals.

“This tremendous outpouring of support from the Santa Barbara community demonstrates our region’s commitment to helping our neighbors in need,” said Silas Fallstich, Social Media Manager at Santa Barbara Public Market. “The partnership with the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation was instrumental in making this drive a massive success.”

Brian Lombardi, President of Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation, emphasized the community’s swift response: “The outpouring of support from our Carpinteria-Summerland constituents has been remarkable, especially given the short notice. This initiative truly embodies what we mean when we say ‘people helping people.’ We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort and encourage ongoing community support through our foundation at www.sbsouthcoastff.com.”

The donation drive represents one of the largest community-led relief efforts from the Santa Barbara region in response to the recent Los Angeles fires, showcasing the power of local businesses and organizations working together for emergency response.

While the initial delivery was successful, the overwhelming community response continued past the drive’s official end date. “We currently have an additional 4,000 pounds of donated goods that arrived after our delivery to Pasadena,” said Fallstich. “We’re actively seeking distribution partners and organizations who can help ensure these additional donations reach those in need. Interested organizations can contact us directly to coordinate logistics and distribution.”

IMPORTANT UPDATE: As of January 20th, all donation sites throughout the Los Angeles area have reached capacity and are no longer accepting used clothing or used blanket donations. Community members are encouraged to explore alternative ways to support ongoing relief efforts.

For more information about ongoing relief efforts or alternative ways to contribute, please contact:

Silas Fallstich

575-519-0830

fullframefotos@gmail.com

Join us on Instagram @sbpublicmarket for future efforts

About Santa Barbara Public Market

Located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 38 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara Public Market is a LEED-certified culinary destination that showcases the bounty of California’s Central Coast region. This vibrant food hall features an artisanal collection of local merchants offering diverse culinary experiences, from authentic regional cuisine to artisanal ice cream and craft beverages. The Market serves as a community gathering space, bringing together the finest local food purveyors under one roof to celebrate Santa Barbara’s rich culinary heritage.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation

The Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides financial, emotional, and practical support to firefighters, their families, and community members in times of crisis or need. The Foundation promotes a safe and prosperous environment while supporting the overall well-being of the fire service workforce and the communities they serve.