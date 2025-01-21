On Saturday, January 18, Indivisible Carpinteria sponsored the Seal to Sea March and celebrated the re-awakening and re-energizing of this local group. Seventy-five people gathered at the Seal Statue on Linden in Carpinteria. They marched peacefully down to the State Park Boardwalk and back.

Families, friends, young, and old, all joined in. Passing cars honked and gave the thumbs up out their windows. These like-minded people carried signs with positive messages like: Protect Immigrant Rights, Keep Families Together, Peace for All, ¡Sí Se Puede!, Women’s Rights Are Human Rights.

Here is a portion of the rally speech delivered by Becki Norton:

“We’re a diverse group. Let’s hear it for diversity, equity, and inclusion! We’re marching for different reasons and many reasons. Why are we marching? To oppose what’s coming; to show it’s okay to speak up and speak out; to show what we stand for; to protect our democracy; to stand up for our own rights and others’ rights — this includes immigrant rights, women’s rights, the rights of black/indigenous people of color folks (BIPOC); the rights of LGBTQIA folks; to join with like-minded people; to build new relationships; to stand up for each other and encourage each other; to protect the environment; for bodily autonomy; for gender justice!”

What a great sunny day to stroll through the streets of our beautiful town and take a walk on the beach with 75 of your closest friends and relatives!