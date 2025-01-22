Know Before You Go: Event Honoring President Jimmy Carter Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Thank you to everyone who is planning to join us today to honor the life of President Jimmy Carter.

Haven’t RSVPed yet? It’s not too late! Please register here.

Know Before You Go:

There is plenty of street parking available and two public, paid lots located nearby: Lot #6, 1221 Anacapa St., and Lot # 5, 1220 Chapala St.

We are hoping to be outside, weather permitting. Please wear comfortable layers and come prepared for the sun with a hat, sunglasses, and/or sunscreen.

We wll have drinks available including water and hot beverages.

This is a family-friendly event and children are welcome! We will have a coloring activity for children.

Service animals only, please. If you have a specific accessibility need, please reach out to us directly.

We look forward to seeing you tomorrow to celebrate and honor our most famous volunteer!

For the original invitation to the event, see below.

“When combined, the small individual contributors of caring, friendship, forgiveness and love can form a phalanx, an army, with great capability.”

— President Jimmy Carter, 1924-2024

Please join Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County for an in-person event to celebrate President Carter’s life and legacy:

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

11:30am to 12:30pm

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101

11:30am Gather, greet one another, and participate in interactive commerative activities

12:00pm Service of remembrance for President Jimmy Carter

Reception with hot beverages to follow

The service of remembrance is free and open to the public, but we do ask all attendees to register in advance so we can plan accordingly. Register now

Unable to attend? You can still pay tribute to President Carter by signing the virtual memory book at Habitat for Humanity International: Sign Virtual Memory Book

For questions about the event, including media inquiries, please contact Susan Renehan at susan@sbhabitat.org or 805-456-9548.