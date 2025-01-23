Free Day Passes at Maker House for L.A. Fire Evacuees and First Responders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – Maker House, formerly Clay Studio, is pleased to provide free day passes to Los Angeles county adults and first responders affected by the recent fires.

“We are opening our doors to people in Los Angeles dealing with the fires,” says Erin Smith, Studio Director. “The usual $35 day fee is waived through February 21st. In addition, we’ll discount two bags of clay and firing services by 20%. Creating with clay can be healing and a sanctuary away from the stress.” To participate, just walk in during studio hours and inquire at the front office.

Hours: Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1351 Holiday Hill Road in Goleta

For Addison Woolsey, professional potter based in Los Angeles, “Maker House has been a refuge in the aftermath of the fires. My home was close enough to Altadena to make me worry about air quality. I’m grateful to have been offered space to work and the support of this community.”

For more information, contact Studio Director, Erin Smith, erin@makerhouse.org

Also available to the media:

Addison Woolsey: addisonwoolsey@gmail.com

About Maker House / Clay Studio

Clay Studio, dba Maker House, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ceramic arts studio on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. It is a haven for the Santa Barbara arts community and an international destination for all who are passionate about exploring the ceramic arts. The building is a contemporary 22,000 square-foot studio with high and low-fire kilns, potters’ wheels, hand-building equipment, an array of custom glaze stations, a library, and garden space. The studio hosts a variety of classes and workshops, community events, private lessons, group and corporate team building events, artist talks, and demonstrations.