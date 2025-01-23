Lunar New Year Family Festival at Santa Barbara Public Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 23, 2025

Join the vibrant Lunar New Year celebration at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza presented by the Santa Barbara Chinese School (SBCS) and the Santa Barbara Public Library. This outdoor event will feature free, all ages activities, snacks, prizes, and performances including a Chinese book exchange and Library scavenger hunt followed by musical performances featuring local students.

Lunar New Year food tasting will be provided by Uniboil & Phresh Teas, Su’s Bowl, Kaiju, and Shanghai Restaurant.

Attendees will also enjoy an exhibit in the Faulkner Gallery featuring historic photos of Chinese Americans in Santa Barbara dating back to 1890. The images are courtesy of the UCSB Department of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies and the Santa Barbara Chinese American Association.

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Sunday, February 2, 2025

1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Bring the whole family to celebrate the year of the Green Wood Snake alongside Santa Barbara’s Chinese-speaking community.